{p class=”p1”}DBTechnologies founder and owner David Branscomb was on site and getting his hands dirty alongside local helpers Wednesday, prepping the Hanceville facility that’ll soon host his startup high-tech fabrication company ahead of its upcoming move-in. DBTech got its start as an incubator project at Wallace State, but is making the big leap to its new permanent home — a repurposed industrial building along Alabama Highway 91 in east Hanceville.{/p}