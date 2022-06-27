To cap off CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Week, Hanceville Nursing & Rehab sent letters out to patients’ families asking if they had a CNA who has gone above and beyond for their loved one.
Hanceville Nursing & Rehab hosted a celebration to honor those nominated staff members.
“Kristy Boyd goes over the top for my mother and does it with a smile,” one family member wrote about CNA Kristy Boyd. “Mother has dementia and has a hard time remembering, but will point to Kristy and always tell me, “She’s a good one.”
Another family praised Anthony Howell.
“Anthony has a calming effect on my father and my father loves him.”
Another family praised “ Debbie Foster as “a true professional.”
“I can feel her smile even through her mask,” the family said.
HNRC recognized certified staff with pins and a monetary gift.