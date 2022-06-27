Hanceville Nursing and Rehab CNAs

Hanceville Nursing and Rehab recognized its certified nursing assistants recently.

 Special to The Times

To cap off CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Week, Hanceville Nursing & Rehab sent letters out to patients’ families asking if they had a CNA who has gone above and beyond for their loved one.

Hanceville Nursing & Rehab hosted a celebration to honor those nominated staff members.

“Kristy Boyd goes over the top for my mother and does it with a smile,” one family member wrote about CNA Kristy Boyd. “Mother has dementia and has a hard time remembering, but will point to Kristy and always tell me, “She’s a good one.”

Another family praised Anthony Howell.

“Anthony has a calming effect on my father and my father loves him.”

Another family praised “ Debbie Foster as “a true professional.”

“I can feel her smile even through her mask,” the family said.

HNRC recognized certified staff with pins and a monetary gift.

0
0
0
0
0

