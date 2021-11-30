Hanceville Nursing & Rehab has reintroduced a scholarship program for its employees to further their opportunity to become a nurse.
Glenn “Marcus” Harris is the recipient of a full paid scholarship to become a Licensed Practical Nurse in the school of nursing at Wallace State Community College. Harris will begin his training in the spring semester.
To be eligible for the scholarship program, an employee in good standing, must be admitted to the school of nursing, have already completed their academic courses prior to being admitted to the school of nursing.
This scholarship recipient will continue to work at HNRC while going through the nursing program then agree to work at HNRC for two years following his training. Hanceville Nursing & Rehab is excited to give an opportunity to such a worthy candidate as Harris.
