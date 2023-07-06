Brady Ericson will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Hanceville High School graduate Chris Peinhardt Gropp will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PHINIA Inc., a separate, publicly traded company that will result from completion of a previously announced proposed spin-off of BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE: BWA) Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
“Brady and Chris are well-rounded and respected leaders at BorgWarner and in the industry. They each possess a breadth of knowledge and experience that will be required to guide PHINIA as an independent company and pursue its continued success,” said Frédéric B. Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner. “Today’s announcement is also an exciting next step that personifies and gives an identity to what we had referred to as ‘NewCo’, now PHINIA.”
Gropp began her career at BorgWarner in 2001, serving most recently as Vice President of Finance for Fuel Systems and Aftermarket since October 2020. During her 22 years at BorgWarner, Gropp has held positions of increasing responsibility in several BorgWarner businesses domestically and internationally, from Plant Controller and Commercial Controller to Finance Director and Vice President of Finance for three of BorgWarner’s businesses. Prior to joining BorgWarner, Gropp was an auditor for KPMG and Director, Finance/Controller for Pressac Inc. Gropp earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama Birmingham. She is a certified public accountant licensed in Alabama and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants.
“We’ve delivered significant operational and segment margin improvement over the last couple of years in Fuel Systems and Aftermarket,” says Gropp. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead PHINIA, as part of Brady’s leadership team, and seek to continue the positive momentum and financial discipline, with the objective of setting us up for success as an independent entity.”
According to a press release, the proposed spin-off is expected to be completed in late 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.