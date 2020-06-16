Slowly but surely, sections of right of way along U.S. Highway 31 in Hanceville are gradually transforming into something that looks a little more city-like, and a little less wild.
Taking advantage of dry weather this week, the city’s public works department is pushing ahead on a culvert project in front of the Warehouse Discount Grocery store across from the Wallace State campus. When finished, sections of the existing deep-channeled drainage ditch alongside the highway will be replaced by a filled-in culvert; one that moves storm water through 48’’ drainage pipes buried underground.
Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail said on Monday that the city has needed to make the upgrade for years, but is able to finally move forward thanks to a $50,000 project approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The funds will go mostly for materials, with the city providing much of the labor.
“It’s been a problem for a long time; and really has the potential to even be a safety issue. This will really help us for years to come,” said Nail. “Being across the campus from Wallace State, it will just look nicer, and it creates much less of a safety problem if a car were to go off the road and into the ditch.
“It also will help us tremendously on maintenance. It can take a crew several hours to weed-eat all of that in the summertime as it is, but once this is done, a couple of lawn mowers will be able to maintain it in just a few minutes’ time.”
Bringing the right of way closer in elevation to its surroundings also will enable the city, over the long term, to continue with its ongoing sidewalk-building project, which currently extends north from downtown along Highway 31 and ends at the post office.
“For now, we’ve had to end the sidewalk at the post office because of the drainage situation,” said Nail. “But this will allow us, as we budget for it in the years to come, to continue the sidewalk so it runs in front of Wallace State, which was the idea all along.”
Nail said he expected the current phase of work, which will install three 48’’ storm drains inside a new 7’ x 20’ underground concrete box, to take several weeks to finish. If weather continues to cooperate, he said, the project should be done by the end of July.
