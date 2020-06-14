James Lamont says looking back, he knew it was too good to be true. But he needed a car and the seller had a sad story about why she was selling it below market price.
He originally saw the Toyota Camry listed for sale for $1,000 on Facebook marketplace. He emailed the seller to see why she was selling a $3,500 car so cheaply.
“She said her husband had died of COVID and it brought back too many bad memories,” said Lamont. She said she was selling it through eBay “for her protection and mine,” he added.
The seller went by the name Diane Rogers and appeared to be in Marietta, Ga. In emails the two exchanged, she said she would indicate to eBay that he was the “preferred buyer.”
“I had never bought anything through eBay,” he said
He said he was given instructions to buy $1,000 worth of eBay gift cards and was given a phone number to call in the card numbers and received an order number in return.
“I was told that within the next hour ‘you’ll have payment confirmation’ and I got that,” he said. He was also received shipment information and was told when the car would be delivered and to have a photo ID ready.
“The very next day, I got an email that the shipping process has stopped,” he said. The reason? The shipper needed an additional $1,000 to insure the delivery of the vehicle.
He was given the option of stopping the process, which he did immediately. Then he tried the phone number he’d used to purchase the car. “I haven’t been able to contact anyone at that phone number since,” said Lamont.
He’s filed a report with the Hanceville Police Department but doesn’t have much hope that he’ll ever get his money back.
“I’m sure I will not see a dime of this money again, but ‘m trying to do everything within the law to stop this where no one else will be scammed and lose their money,” Lamont said.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said the car buying scam has been around for a while, but now, because of COVID-19, even more people are doing on-line purchases. “That has allowed those who are engaged in these online automobile scams to grow their business, unfortunately,” he said.
A seller requesting gift cards is a red flag to purchasers that the sale is not legit, he said. “Anyone that wants you to pay with gift cards only, that’s a fraud every time.”
Purchasers should check the vehicle history report and make sure the VINs match, said Town.
And if someone thinks they’ve been scammed, they should report it to the platform where the sale took place. “All of these vendor platforms are sources of fraud because they can’t possibly police every single customer that’s posting a product,” said Town. But, he said, they may have some information from when the person signed up to use the platform.
Overall, he said, consumers need to be careful. “It’s important we exercise great cyber and digital hygiene,” said Town.
With COVID-19, Town said law enforcement is seeing more fraud.
“There’s a broad spectrum and it has evolved since March,” he said. “It’s kind of whack-a-mole, where we catch on to a certain fraud, we warn the public, people stop buying that line and they move on to another fraud.”
Lamont said he knows he’s not the only one taken in by this particular scam. When he reported it to the police, “They told me they had two other people in the city of Hanceville that got ripped off from the same bunch,” he said.
He just hopes his lesson will serve as a cautionary tale to others. “I don’t want anybody else to lose their money, because they need their money right now.”
In addition to notifying the local police Town said victims of on-line scams should also report them to the Federal Trade Commission, and, if they are in any way related to COVID-19, to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.
