A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, has claimed the life of a Hanceville man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Timothy W. Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. However, the crash was not discovered until approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on County Road 565 near County Road 576, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.