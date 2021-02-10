Police lights

A Hanceville man died in a wreck with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Byron Holland Smith, 34, was killed when the 2016 Ford Escape he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer on U.S. 278 near Hipp Road, approximately seven miles east of Blountsville.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Smith died at the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

