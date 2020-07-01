Hanceville High School Principal Jimmy Collins, 46, and his ex-wife were both arrested Monday on charges of domestic violence third degree (harassment).
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call Monday morning. Deputies determined that Collins and his ex-wife, Penny Leanne Collins, 46, had been in an altercation. They were arrested on the misdemeanor charges and taken to the Cullman County Detention Center, where they later bonded out. Speaking to The Times Wednesday evening, Jimmy Collins said the incident happened at his mother's house.
In a press release sent to The Times, Jimmy Collins' attorney Champ Crocker stated "Mr. Collins was peaceably visiting with his mother at her residence on Monday night when his ex-wife showed up unannounced and uninvited. After the Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene, both Mr. Collins and his ex-wife were taken into custody. Mr. Collins appreciates the professionalism of the officers who responded and he looks forward to clearing his name."
Collins has been principal at Hanceville High School since 2013. Prior to that, he was vice principal at the school. Penny Collins has worked as a substitute teacher in the Cullman County School System.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Cullman County School Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “Mr. Collins has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, and Mrs. Collins has not been placed on leave since she is not on contract right now and not reporting to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.