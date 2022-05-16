HANCEVILLE — Hanceville High School’s best-in-Alabama math champs were the guests of honor at the city’s regular council meeting Monday, where the council presented students with certificates commemorating their first-place finish last month at the state math tournament in Florence.
The council recognized Math Team sponsors Phamie Brown (Geometry), Dana Lisle (Comprehensive Team), and Katie Brewer (Algebra II) alongside the number-crunching squad of students responsible for bringing home the Division III school championship at this year’s state tournament, which was held April 9 at the University of North Alabama.
Students recognized at the meeting for their contribution to the team’s championship performance included Luke Brown, Brady Cleek, Ivan Conway, Logan Lisle, Jessica Marshall, Dalton Pirkle, and AJ Stephens. “It’s great for them to get this recognition,” said Lisle. “These kids are number-one in the state — and that’s a pretty special accomplishment.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved a final payment of $26,719 to complete the city’s paid-in-full annual premium of $165,532 for workman’s compensation coverage through The Alabama League of Municiaplities’ Municipal Workers Compensation Fund (MWCF).
- Approved the $4,000 purchase of a Kawasaki Gator utility vehicle from Alabama Surplus Property for general use by the city’s parks department.
- Surplussed 20 office desks no longer needed by the city.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s April 28 regular meeting.
