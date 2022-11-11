The law enforcement presence at large community gatherings in Hanceville is getting a federally funded assist, thanks to a new $273,577 grant aimed at ramping up security at publicly hosted events.
Mayor Kenneth Nail informed the Hanceville City Council Thursday that the city had received the State Homeland Security Program grant, which is part of a larger program overseen by FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The grant is administered by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) at no additional matching cost from the city, and will fund additional law enforcement equipment and staffing for three years.
The grant will fund the purchase of barricades, traffic control gear such as cones and safety barrels, and a 16’ trailer on which to transport them. Remaining funds from the grant also will cover overtime pay for city police who staff public events that fall within the DHS program’s scope.
“We should be able to save quite a bit of money for the next several years because of this grant,” said Nail, adding that the city council may collaborate with some local event organizers, where applicable, in order to serve as an event co-sponsor in order to meet the program’s municipal-use requirements.
“The City of Hanceville applied for this grant so that we can increase the safety and security for our citizens and visitors at the events sponsored by the city … throughout the year,” the city said in an accompanying press release. “This grant will be used specifically to improve security at soft targets and crowded places throughout the city.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved the surplus of two 2017 Ford Explorers (with the proceeds to be returned to the General Fund) and one 2020 Chevrolet Silverado (with the proceeds to be returned to the city’s surplus equipment fund).
- Announced the annual Christmas on Commercial Street community celebration for Nov. 19, running from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in downtown Hanceville. The yearly Tinsel Trail and public Christmas Tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. the same evening. The Cullman County Christmas Parade also will take place in Hanceville, kicking off at 12 p.m. on Dec. 3.
- Affirmed Thursday, Nov. 17, as the council’s next regular meeting in order to prevent conflict with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Oct. 27, regular meeting.