HANCEVILLE — Hanceville’s plan to curb nighttime vandalism at city parks will rely on video surveillance, and not a curfew law — at least for now.
At its most recent regular meeting, the Hanceville City Council decided not to act on a proposed ordinance that would have instituted a new overnight curfew for unaccompanied minors at municipal parks. By taking no action on the proposal, which first arose as a discussion topic last month, the law won’t come up again unless city leaders decide to revive it later.
Instead of banning unattended minors from the parks after dark, city officials are hoping the installation of security cameras will dissuade would-be vandals from damaging park property. Mayor Kenneth Nail said Tuesday that a new video monitoring system should be in place before the busy springtime season gets underway.
“We’ve budgeted for security cameras, and right now it’s a matter of waiting for them to come through,” he said. “We’re hoping to have them installed within the next 60 days. Our hope is to see how effective the cameras are and resolve the issue that way, before falling back on an ordinance.”
Vandalism at Veterans Park and C.W. Day Park has recently become frequent and costly enough to draw the attention of Hanceville police and lawmakers, though council members appeared to regard a curfew ordinance as a last-resort measure when the issue was first raised in January. “We don’t want to penalize everybody, just to put a stop to bad behavior from a few people,” Nail explained at the time, with council members in agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.