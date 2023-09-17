A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Hanceville Fire and Rescue volunteer.
Sydni M. Helms, 22, of Jasper, was killed when the 2014 Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Chrysler 300 driven by Katherine M. Lambert, 20, of Remlap Saturday at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A post on the Hanceville Fire and Rescue Facebook page said, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of our own, Sydni Helms. Sydni was not just a volunteer at Hanceville Fire and Rescue; she was a shining light in our community-a true hero who dedicated her life to helping others.
“Sydni’s commitment to service and her unwavering dedication were an inspiration to us all. Her bright smile and loving spirit touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Sydni’s compassion knew no bounds. We are left with a void that can never be filled, and the pain of her loss is immeasurable. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her. We also ask you to keep our HFR family in your prayers, as we need strength to face the days ahead.
“As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary soul, let us remember Sydni for the incredible person she was and the legacy of kindness and selflessness she leaves behind. She will forever be in our hearts, guiding us in our mission to serve and protect our community.
”Let us not forget there’s a HER in brotHERhood.”
According to a press release from ALEA, after the initial collision, both vehicles caught fire. Helms and Lambert were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on Alabama 91 near the 17 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Hanceville.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.