The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled Hanceville’s plans for a summertime events calendar last year, but city leaders are hoping to resume outdoor warm-weather activities — with appropriate precautions — as soon as next month.
With St. Patrick’s Day on the near horizon, the city will celebrate it Irish roots with the Hanceville Irish Festival, a downtown street event set for March 13. As in years past, the festival will return Irish-themed music and entertainment from the Hunstville-based O'Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance of Alabama, along with performances from A Shamrock in Kudzu and Black Market Haggis.
The Hanceville Irish Festival is free to attend, and will run throughout the day at the shopping area along Commercial Street beginning at 9 a.m.
The city’s Summer Concert Series also will return this year in an abbreviated, two-concert format, after last year’s trio of concert performances were canceled as a public health precaution.
Gospel music will be on the menu on July 31, when The Kingsmen and Gold City will perform at the Hanceville Civic Center for an evening concert that begins at 5 p.m. Admission to the indoor show is $10 during the pre-event sale hosted at eventbrite.com, or $15 per person at the door.
On Sept. 18, The Hanceville Music Fest will host headlining act Confederate Railroad, the iconic classic rock group originally scheduled to perform at last year’s canceled music fest. Details on other musical acts are still being finalized, but the ticketed event will again be held at Veterans Memorial Park, with alcohol sales and consumption permitted on site via an event vendor. Tickets will go on sale at eventbrite.com ahead of the Sept. 18 concert date, with gates set to open from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail said Friday that the city will continue to monitor COVID-19 advisories and alerts issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and remains flexible in making adjustments to scheduling and guest regulations as needed.
“We will take the appropriate action at the appropriate time,” said Nail. “We’re hopeful and optimistic that we’ll be able to move forward with our concerts this year, and have people just come out, bring their families, and enjoy themselves.”
