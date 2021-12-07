HANCEVILLE — Delivering sewer service to a new industry at Hanceville’s western edge may mean extending the city’s existing service farther eastward, potentially enticing a handful of residents to have their properties annexed into Hanceville in the bargain.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Hanceville City Council approved a $20,000 commitment in local funds to go along with an additional $100,000 in outside grant funding for which the city will soon apply. If approved, the grant would fund the extension of sewer lines to service the 19-acre industrial property that will soon be home to new local manufacturer DB Technologies.
The property is located along Alabama Highway 91 near the city’s corporate limits in west Hanceville, and currently lies beyond the sewer service footprint of the Hanceville Water & Sewer Board.
If the grant is approved and sewer service extended, residents who live in the area could request to be tied onto the new extension — so long, that is, as they also agree to be annexed into the city. In order to become a Hanceville water and sewer customer, a resident’s property must lie within the Hanceville corporate limits.
Tuesday’s council vote allows the city to move forward with its grant application. If approved, the $100,000 would be provided through a Community Development Block (CDBG) grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The city already has moved forward with engineering plans for the sewer extension, recently striking an agreement with the water & sewer board to equally share in the $21,600 cost of the plans’ development.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Nov. 30 regular meeting.
- Accepted a $75,000 bid from Rudy Stuart of Fayetteville, Tenn. for a pre-engineered 100’ x 40’ metal building, which the city will locate on industrial property.
- Set a Jan. 13, 2022 public hearing for the proposed rezoning of property owned by Statewide Sales in east Hanceville from R-1 residential to a B-2 business.
- Set a Jan. 13, 2022 public hearing for the proposed first-time zoning of property owned by the city’s Industrial Development Board as M-2 manufacturing. The zoning would apply to the 19-acre site that houses DB Technologies.
