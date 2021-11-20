HANCEVILLE — Hanceville leaders are taking aim at the city’s north side as the site of its next public storm shelter, with the city council discussing plans to apply for grant funding that, if successful, would give Hanceville four shelter locations throughout town.
At its regular meeting this week, the council agreed that the time has come to apply for funding to place shelters at a north Hanceville property; one that was donated to the city in 2017 with the understanding that the land eventually would be used as a shelter site.
Hanceville already has functioning storm shelters at the old senior center at Stepville on the city’s east side, at C.W. Day Park just west of U.S. Highway 31, and in the heart of downtown near the Hanceville Public Library. The fourth, currently vacant, shelter site is located along Sarah Beth Street just east of Highway 31 across from Wallace State Community College, on the back side of the Dollar General Market property.
In a separate matter, the council agreed to partner with the city’s water and sewer board to split the $21,200 cost of water and infrastructure upgrades at the industrial property that is currently being redeveloped to accommodate high-tech fabrication company DB Technologies. The city and the water and sewer board each will pay $11,600 for the upgrades, which are being made at DB Technologies’ future home along Alabama Highway 91 on the town’s west side.
The Hanceville Industrial Development Board purchased the property earlier this year in order to accommodate DC Technologies as the company, which previously had operated from a temporary space on the Wallace State campus, sought a permanent local home. DB Technologies will lease the property from the ID Board once the finished facility is ready for occupation.
In other business, the council:
Annexed into the city limits one-third of an acre of residential property belonging to Katherine Harrison, located on Edmondson Road.
Reappointed David Fine to his seat on the Hanceville Planning Commission.
Reappointed Rebecca Reeves and Pam Reid to their seats on the Hanceville Historical Preservation Commission.
Set a public hearing for Dec. 20 to discuss the proposed rezoning of commercial land belonging to Sohon Properties from B-1 to B-2. The property lies along Alabama Highway 91 in east Hanceville.
Reviewed the city’s fourth-quarter financial reports for FY 2021.
Changed the dates of its two regular meetings in December to Dec. 7 and Dec. 20.
