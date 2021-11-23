How do you spend your lunch break? For city employees at Hanceville, Friday’s cool temperatures and clear skies served up the ideal time to stage an all-hands-on-deck, one-hour lunch break cleanup at Hanceville City Hall. City clerk Tania Wilcox, pictured with hedge trimmers, said she came up with the idea to recruit an hour’s worth of voluntary (and paid) service from city employees after tiring of seeing visitors dodge their way past overgrown shrubs and bushes along the building’s sidewalk.