HANCEVILLE — Hanceville leaders met Tuesday to canvass the results of last month’s municipal election, adding a pair of additional provisional votes to the final total in the process. But with the city’s contested races decided by wide margins of victory, the final tally had no effect on the outcome.
By law, municipalities must meet on the first Tuesday following municipal elections in order to canvass the results and adopt a resolution approving the final count. Following Hanceville’s canvassing Tuesday, all that remains is for the new mayor and council administration to take their oaths of office when they meet for the first time in November.
Mayor Kenneth Nail faced no opposition in the Aug. 25 municipal election, and joins council members Kim Brown, Jimmy Sawyer, and John Stam as one of four incumbents who ran unchallenged. Tuesday’s canvassing confirmed that challenger Patty Dean Nail will replace current council member Charles Wilson in the next administration, while incumbent Jimmie Nuss will remain in his seat after defending his elected position against a challenge from Joyce E. Barnett.
