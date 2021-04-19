Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail and Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs both signed proclamations this week recognizing Wallace State Community College during Community College Month.
Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics thanked the mayors for their support and this recognition. She introduced the students, who represent the Wallace State SGA, Ambassadors and other campus organizations.
“We have an outstanding relationship with Wallace State, and we’re proud of what the college represents for our city, county, and the state,” said Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail. “The City of Hanceville does its best to promote Wallace State, because what’s good for Wallace State is good for Hanceville.”
Mayor Jacobs told the students in attendance how much the city appreciates its relationship with the college and the impact it has had on the city in regard to building its workforce and attracting business and industry to the area, and it being a wonderful resource for students in the area.
Wallace State has been celebrating Community College Month by highlighting the stories of alumni, and with various events this month. For more information, visit wscccalumni.org/ccmonth21.
