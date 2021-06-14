A Hanceville couple died Saturday as the result of a motorcycle wreck, leaving behind two young children.
George “Wally” Williams, 35, and his wife Bridget, 30, died in the accident that took place around 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning on I-65 just south of Montgomery. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred when Williams, driving a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, attempted to pass another vehicle and the motorcycle left the highway and hit the cable barrier, causing the Williamses to be ejected from the motorcycle.
The couple had two children, George Martin and Lily Isabel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.