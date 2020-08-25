While mayor Kenneth Nail was guaranteed a fourth term as Hanceville mayor after no opposition materialized this time, a pair of contested council races yielded one upset of a longtime incumbent, while another incumbent retained his seat.
In a decisive finish, newcomer Patty Nail Dean — mayor Nail’s sister — finished ahead of three-term council member Charles Wilson to take the Place 4 council seat, taking 212 votes to Wilson’s 121 at the city’s two voting precincts. At the City Hall precinct, Dean earned 98 votes to Wilson’s 82; while at the Hanceville Civic Center, she earned 114 votes to Wilson’s 39.
Dean, who unseated a council member with 12 years’ service, said she was humbled by the confidence voters placed in her as a newcomer.
“My desire, whether I had won or lost, was that when this election was over, we would all move forward,” she said. “I have no animosity toward Mr. Wilson or any hard feelings at all toward those who supported him. I just want our town to move forward and for us all to work together, and I feel honored that the people of Hanceville elected me. I will do my best to make them proud that they voted for me.”
Attempts to reach Wilson by phone late Tuesday were unsuccessful.
In the city’s other contested race, incumbent Place 1 council member Jimmie Nuss solidly defended his seat against a challenge from Joyce E. Barnett, taking 217 votes to Barnett’s 106. At City Hall, Nuss received 123 votes to Barnett’s 51; while at the Civic Center, Nuss earned 94 votes against Barnett’s 55.
Nuss, who served on the council in the 1990s, is finishing out a term in which he was appointed to his seat to fill the council spot left empty by the resignation of former council member Sharon Porter. His Tuesday victory will mark the start of his first elected term on the council since his 1990s service.
All three remaining council incumbents — including John Stam (Place 2), Kim Brown (Place 3), and Jimmy Sawyer (Place 5) — faced no opposition, and will join Nail, Dean, and Nuss in the new administration, which is set to be sworn in in November.
A small number of provisional votes had yet to be verified late Tuesday, but the city’s election officer said their numbers would not be great enough to affect the outcome of either race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.