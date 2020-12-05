It’s almost a shame that Hanceville couldn’t have waited a few weeks to hold its well-attended city council swearing-in ceremony at the city’s civic center. Less than a month after the new administration filled the center — a converted 1950s-era National Guard Armory — with guests and well-wishers, the city already has made major improvements that bring the civic center a step closer to fulfilling mayor Kenneth Nail’s dream of making it a nice all-purpose venue for just about any occasion.
With the City of Cullman currently in between civic center venues, that’s a bigger deal than it might sound. For now, Hanceville’s space is the largest municpally-owned event center that can accommodate a wide variety of activities, and Nail says the recent improvements won’t be the last.
“We really are very proud of it, because for a long time we’ve really been working toward trying to give people an incentive to hold their events right here in their hometown,” he said.
“You don’t have to be a Hanceville resident to rent this place out, and we’ve got it configured so that you can rent the entire facility or just one of the side rooms; you can include the kitchen area or rent a space without the kitchen; you can use the stage in all kinds of ways, and really just use it however it suits you.”
In the past two weeks, the city has tapped its resourceful public works department (with some help from the parks department and a supply of inmate labor) to make one of the biggest and most dramatic changes to date: covering the 6,000 square-foot concrete floor — the same bare surface that’s been exposed since the armory was first built — with a durable laminate floor that goes a long way toward adding warmth to the formerly stark interior.
Alongside that is a floor-to-ceiling cosmetic upgrade for the facility’s exposed metal support beams, which now are covered in stained wood sheathing that lend the main auditorium a more spacious, vaulted feel.
Nail says there’s still more work to be done, as budget and labor allow. “We’re still going to do some more with our restrooms and in our kitchen area. But we’ve already finished out the restrooms in new tile, and reconfigured the way they’re arranged from their former layout. And again, we’ve done a lot of the work in-house, using in-house labor,” he said. “We’re not done, but we’re a lot closer to making this a much nicer space.
“The goal has always been for Hanceville to have a gathering place that people here can be proud of — and I think we’re really closer than ever to meeting that goal.”
To learn more about renting the civic center at Hanceville, contact city hall at 256-352-9830.
