Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.