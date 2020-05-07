There’s a big hole where the new Hanceville Senior Center will one day sit. But to Hanceville public works superintendent Rusty Fields and the rest of the workers hauling tons of dirt to the site this week, it looks like progress.
“We just began site work, and we’re really trying to build it up and have it filled in before the next rain gets here,” said Fields, driving one of several dump trucks back and forth to the site at C.W. Day Park. The future home of the new center is definitely in a more high-profile spot than the current one, tucked away on the city’s far east side along Spruce Street.
Mayor Kenneth Nail said the new center, a 36’ x 72’ building at the edge of the busy park just a stone’s throw from U.S. Highway 31, should be finished before the end of the year, and will be a more accessible location for a daily-use facility that — even at its current location —typically hosts more than 30 guests each day.
“This will put it right where a lot of our other facilities are,” said Nail. “One of the problems with the current center is that it’s an old building, and the bathrooms are kind of cramped and not ADA-compliant. The new building is gonna be really nice, and of course it’ll also be ADA-compliant.”
Last June, the city council retained Huntsville-based Community Consultants, Inc. to help steer the application and grant administration process for the new facility.
Nail said the company’s next step will be to advertise construction bids, with the city planning to pitch in with additional in-kind work, as well as possible subcontracting, to keep costs down.
“We’re also requesting an additional $25,000 from the Cullman County Commission, which I think there’s precedent for, since the commission has also assisted with funding for facilities at other municipalities,” he said.
The Cullman County Commission on Aging provides a salary for the center’s director, but Hanceville is funding the new facility and will own and maintain the building.
“The current center was set up to ‘belong to the senior citizens of Hanceville’ under some language that was put in place 50 years or so ago, and the old building doesn’t even belong to the city,” he said. “We’re excited about this new building, and about bringing it closer to the middle of town, where getting there and enjoying the place will just be a whole lot easier for our seniors.”
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.