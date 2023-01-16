Hanceville’s biggest and busiest intersection is set for a significant upgrade, thanks to the city making the latest list of recipients for road project funding through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II).
The city will receive $650,000 in ATRIP-II funds to add turning lanes to Alabama Highway 91 at its intersection with U.S. Highway 31 in Hanceville. The project also will pay for additional intersection improvements including a new cantilevered traffic signal pole to replace the current signals’ existing wire support.
“That’s the main intersection in Hanceville, so you want it to look good and to flow good,” said Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail. “The congestion problem at that intersection has always been on the [eastbound] approach on Highway 91 for people coming from I-65. There’s not a turn lane there, and when things get busy, the traffic can back up a long way.
“People will cut through parking lots to try to get across, and it’s just a mess. You really notice it the most when I-65 gets backed up and people try to take a detour. It’s especially bad whenever there’s a problem on the interstate and traffic starts diverting down Highway 91 into Hanceville.”
The project is expected to cost $747,000 in total, with the City of Hanceville supplying an estimated $97,000 in local matching funds. Nail said the city may end up paying less than that amount, since Alabama law requires utilities to handle the purchasing of new right-of-way space along highways, such as U.S. 31 and Alabama 91, that are maintained by the state.
Because the city had not included the recently awarded project in its budget for the current year, it may wait until the 2024 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 before soliciting construction bids.
Hanceville’s ATRIP-II award was the only Cullman County project funded in the latest round of announcements for the statewide program, which targets transportation infrastructure for rehabilitation and improvement using revenues authorized by the 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act and raised through fuel taxes.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the latest ATRIP-II awards on Jan. 12, naming 33 new infrastructure initiatives throughout the state that will receive this year a combined $40 million in project funds. In all, the state has awarded more than $140 million in ATRIP-II funds since the program launched four years ago.