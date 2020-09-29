HANCEVILLE — Hanceville Fire Department officials approached city leaders Tuesday asking for two new fire trucks, and after a lengthy discussion about the city’s finances, it left with approval for one.
Splitting the difference in the department’s ask for two new vehicles, the council agreed to the larger, more costly option — a Class A pumper — while declining the department’s request for a smaller, more versatile mini-pumper truck designed to go where larger trucks can’t, as well as deploy more rapidly as first response vehicles to medical calls and vehicle accidents.
Mayor Kenneth Nail and most council members spoke up at one point or another during the 90-minute discussion preceding the purchase vote, agreeing with the others that the department could make good use of both vehicles — if only the money for both were already secured. As it stands, the Class A pumper that the council did approve will come at an approximate base cost of $460,000, likely to be financed on an interest-added 9-year plan that the council will have in place by the time of its next regular meeting.
If the city opts for one of the two financing plans offered through Iowa-based fire apparatus company Toyne, Inc., Toyne will hold a lien against the truck while the city holds its title, until the financing term is paid in full. As one means of shoring up funds to pay off the engine, council members discussed the possibility of raising fire dues, as well as drafting a future ordinance to compel fire dues payment from everyone in the city’s coverage area, but took no action on either matter.
The vote to purchase the truck was unanimous, with all council member present. Fire chief Rodger Green and assistant chief Bart Absher urged the council to commit to buying both fire trucks at once, but Nail and the rest of the council agreed that, though the need is there, the certainty of being able to afford both vehicles is not.
“I’m just a little nervous about buying both trucks at once, especially with the economy still facing some uncertainty as we wait to see how the COVID situation is going to play out through the first of the year,” he said. “No one argues that the need isn’t there, but I think what we need to do is go ahead and commit to this first truck, and then revisit the possibility of looking at acquiring the other one several months down the road, if our finances are in good shape at that time.”
