HANCEVILLE — Hanceville’s efforts to expand and improve its jail facility have taken a step forward, thanks to the approval of a new suite of prefabricated modular jail cells to augment the existing brick-and-mortar ones located at the jail facility at city hall.
At its recent regular meeting, the Hanceville City Council signed off on the purchase of four new modular jail cells at a total cost of $132,500. Each modular unit can house up to four inmates, and includes toilet, water, and bed bunks as part of its pre-made configuration. The council approved the purchase from Colorado-based supplier Maximum Security Systems, which was the lone bidder.
The city is currently building an addition onto the north side of city hall, with plans for the new area to house the modular jail cells as well as new office space, an evidence room, showers, and a new laundry room. Police chief Bob Long said the city hopes to have the addition completed by summer. The expansion will allow the jail to increase its inmate accommodation by 22 males and 10 females, up from the current overall jail census of 15 people.
“The way the modular units are configured, it will also allow us to have better separation between male and female inmates, and will decrease the opportunity for inmates to use the fixtures and hardware for self harm, because the modular cells are purpose-made to prevent those kinds of opportunities,” he added.
“We also will have a larger, dorm style of room that can house from five to eight inmates. Of course we are keeping the cells that we already have; these will just be additional units.”
In other business at its regular meeting on Jan. 27, the council:
- Approved a request from business owner Valerie Hitt to host the city’s second annual Grilled Cheese Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 28.
- Introduced Steve Dunn as the city’s new ordinance enforcement officer.
- Tabled consideration of a new smart-lock security system for city hall until the next regular council meeting.
- Tabled consideration of a parks curfew ordinance affecting unaccompanied minors until the next regular council meeting.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Jan. 13 regular meeting.
- The next regular council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the council meeting room at city hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting.
