HANCEVILLE — The former Chevron service station that’s sat vacant for the past two years at Hanceville will soon be open once again, and if the state ABC board approves its owner’s licensing request, the building it’s housed in will also become the city’s third package store location.
On the recommendation of the city’s alcohol review committee, the Hanceville City Council approved a request from owner Sohil Lalani to sell liquor in a portion of the building that, per state law, will be physically walled off from the convenience-store portion of the facility. Operating under the new name Quickstop Food Mart, the business — located across from the Wallace State Campus along U.S. Highway 31 — would have separate entrances for the convenience store (which would be licensed to sell beer) and the package store (which would be licensed to sell liquor).
The city’s approval of the licensing application moves the final decision to the state ABC Board. Workers already have been preparing the business to reopen, installing a new awning and making other modifications, and mayor Kenneth Nail said he anticipates the business would be up and running quickly if the state grants the licensing application.
Along with Dale’s convenience and package store along Ala. Highway 91, as well as Cabin Fever farther south on Highway 31, Quickstop Food Mart would become the city’s third business licensed to sell liquor for off-premises consumption. At a public hearing on the matter before Thursday’s vote, a local property owner voiced some concern that the business could generate an increase in traffic in the area, but did not appear to object to the sale of alcohol at the location.
