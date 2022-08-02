Hanceville employees will soon receive a little something extra in return for all the extended hours, additional availability, and role-juggling obstacles placed in their path by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its most recent regular meeting, the Hanceville City Council approved a one-time award payment to both full-time and part-time city employees who worked through the pandemic. The move comes fresh in the wake of the city’s receipt of a check for $411,000 , marking the of second of two infusions of federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Other local governments that have received COVID relief money also have approved similar one-time payments to municipal employees who worked during the period covered by the ARPA funding.
At Hanceville, full-time employees who have worked for the city through the past 12 months (including mayor and city employee Kenneth Nail, who abstained from the council’s otherwise unanimous vote approving the award) will receive a one-time payment of $1,200. Those whose full-time service began within the past 12 months will receive a payment adding up to $100 per month for every month of their employment.
Part-time employees will also get the award under the same provisions, though the overall payment will be half that of full-time employees’, whether at $600 for a full 12 months of service or at $50 per month for service spanning fewer than 12 months. Seasonal and occasional employees will receive an award payment tallying $25 per month for every month, during the past year, that they have worked for the city.
In other business at its July 28 regular meeting, the council:
- Set an Aug. 28 public hearing to be held at city hall at 5:30 p.m. to consider a rezoning proposal for a piece of private property.
- Approved the surplus of a New Holland tractor and an Auto 70 mini-truck for sale at online auction.
- Announced the date for this year’s Hanceville Kids’ Night Out. The annual back-to-school event will be held Thursday,, Sept. 15 at C.W. Day Park from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s July 14 regular meeting.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the public meeting room at City Hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.