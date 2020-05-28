Wallace State student Haley Self-Tumlin has been named the 2019-2020 TRIO/Student Support Services (SSS) Student of the Year.
Self-Tumlin, 20, has already earned an associate’s degree in Engineering Technology at Wallace State and is currently pursuing a Building Construction degree as a complement.
“This is an awesome honor. I was told through Zoom. I thought we were having a TRIO student meeting and was surprised to see I was the only student there. The staff surprised me,” Self-Tumlin said. “Guidance is key when it comes to being a successful student, and I can say without a doubt that SSS has definitely played a crucial role in my educational journey at Wallace State.”
Wallace State’s TRIO/SSS is a federally-funded program by the U.S. Department of Education to help first-generation and low-income students. They offer many services to assist students with basic college requirements, increasing college retention and graduation rates.
“We are so proud to be able to recognize Haley as our Student Support Services Student of the Year. She is an outstanding representative of our program and such a wonderful example of the grit and determination needed for one to be successful and achieve dreams,” said Rachel White, Wallace State’s TRIO/SSS Director.
Self-Tumlin joined the group during her first semester in Spring 2018.
“I took a semester off after high school and I wasn’t sure where to start at Wallace State. I was made aware of the TRIO program and it completely changed my path and outlook,” Self-Tumlin said. “It has offered me many helpful workshops, activities and opportunities to make new friends and help others.”
Self-Tumlin has been named to both the President’s and Dean’s List during her time at Wallace State and is active in multiple honor societies and organizations on campus.
She’ll serve as the Phi Theta Kappa President for the 2020-2021 academic year and completed her role as the Student Government Association’s treasurer earlier this month. She’s a Wallace State Future Foundation Lion Leader, a member of Mu Alpha Theta and is involved with Campus Ministries and the Creative Writing Club.
Self-Tumlin plans to graduate in Spring 2021 and transfer to Athens State, majoring in Post-Secondary Technical Education.
For more information about Wallace State’s TRIO/Student Support Services program, contact 256-352-8073.
