Gwen Parker has announced her candidacy for Cullman City Council Place 3.
In a press release, Parker states "Big challenges lay ahead when it comes to promoting honesty and integrity within our city government."
She says she would like to see changes to city hiring practices as well as board transparency. Other issues she would like to be involved in include improvements in infrastructure including schools, roads, utilities (i.e. Duck River Project) as well as the support of our small businesses.
Parker is the Senior Vice President at People’s Bank of Alabama, overseeing 27 branches. She is over Branch Administration as well as Bank Security & Facilities Management. According to the press release, she has been involved in several remodels and building projects in her time at Peoples Bank of Alabama.
Parker is a graduate of the Alabama Banking School and attended the School of Marketing at LSU. She was the first female State President of the Alabama Elks Association becoming the first female Elks State President in the United States. One of her achievements includes the 2009 honor by President George W. Bush for the President’s Call to Service Award for Service and Civic Participation.
The press release states Parker "knows that fundamental organizational change is a team effort" and "can clearly communicate with a team who wants changes in our local government and work in a group as a leader to form lasting relationships. She is proud to bring her many decades of experience and concern for her community to the Cullman City Council."
Place 3 is currently held by Johnny Cook.
