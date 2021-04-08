The North Alabama Agriplex will commemorate Earth Day this year by welcoming special guest lecturer Dr. Bill Deutsch for a free author’s presentation on his book, Alabama Rivers: a Celebration and Challenge.
Deutsch will be the featured speaker as part of the Agriplex’s Lunch and Learn series, which invites the public to bring their own food and drink while participating in the program.
Deutsch will speak at noon on April 21 at the nonprofit’s headquarters at 1714 Tally Ho Street in Cullman, just across from the Cullman Bowling Center.
An aquatic ecologist and river educator for 40 years, Deutsch co-founded and directed the Alabama Water Watch program, which promotes citizen volunteer water monitoring, environmental education, and improved water policies. He is an emeritus research fellow at the School of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences at Auburn University.
Deutsch’s presentation at the Agriplex will survey the human and natural history of rivers in Alabama. Participants will be encouraged to share their own river stories, and to discuss the day’s topics in a relaxed and enjoyable setting. His book, Alabama Rivers: A Celebration and Challenge will be available at the event for sale and signing, and can also be found online at www.alabamariversbook.org.
Interesting insights that Deutsch will explore include the origin of the river map on the Alabama Great Seal; Alabama’s river geography and its world-class biodiversity; the role of rivers in human settlement, economy, and culture; and cultivating your own personal “river ethic.”
Deutsch will also be on hand after his lecture to sign copies of his book and greet guests. No registration is required for this free-to-attend, and spots will fill up on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044.
