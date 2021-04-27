A bill in the works by Sen. Garlan Gudger would create a Cullman County Tourism Bureau to coordinate tourism and marketing activities in Cullman County. Gudger said the measure is needed to create a “laser focus” on marketing and tourism for Cullman County.
“We are growing as a community, but we are still doing marketing and tourism like it’s 2004,” he said.
According to the public notice of the bill, the bureau would be tasked with “promoting tourism through festivals, events, and tournaments throughout the City of Cullman and Cullman County for the benefit of all of the residents of Cullman County.”
Gudger said he’s been working on the bill for two years now, hearing from those involved in marketing the county and its attractions, as well as from the public.
The bureau would consist of two members appointed by the city council, one of who has to be part of the restaurant industry and the other a city council member; two members appointed by the Chamber of Commerce, one being the Chamber chairman or president and the other a representative of the Smith Lake Community; two members appointed by the County Commission, including a county commissioner and someone from the agri-tourism industry; and one member each appointed by the Hotel Association, city parks and recreation, county parks and recreation, Wallace College and the Cullman legislative delegation.
“Not one entity has controlling interest,” he said, and funding would come from hotel taxes.
Gudger said the bureau would originally be staffed by the board; however, “My hope at some point is to have a director of tourism.”
The proposal has been met with approval by local leaders. “Everyone is excited to represent Cullman County with a unified voice,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs.
The tourism bureau would be housed at the Chamber of Commerce, but would be a separate entity, he said. If the proposed bill passes and is approved by the governor, it would become effective June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.