NFIB presented its Guardian of Small Business award to state Sen. Garlan Gudger Friday at the Cullman Chamber of Commerce’s November Community Luncheon.
The Guardian of Small Business Award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small businesses. The NFIB Alabama Leadership Council, an advisory board comprised of NFIB members, voted to present the award to Gudger for his outstanding leadership on small business issues.
Gudger, who represents District 4, has earned a 100% NFIB voting record during his time in the Senate and played an important role in passing House Bill 82, legislation providing a maximum of $40,000 in tangible business personal property from state ad valorem tax beginning on Oct. 1, 2023. The measure will eliminate filings on a state level for about 75% of small business owners, resulting in a projected savings of $4.37 million a year.
NFIB State Director Rosemary Elebash said, “Senator Gudger truly understands the challenges facing Alabama’s small businesses, and he has shown us that he will do everything he can to create an environment where small businesses can succeed.”
