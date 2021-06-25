The long July 4th holiday weekend next week will mark the start of a new approach to serving up local produce at Berlin’s roadside farmers market.
Beginning Monday, July 5, the market will (mostly) scale back its official operating hours to make way for anytime pop-up vending. That means any local grower who’s signed up and paid their farmers market dues to the town can show up at the market and roll out their wares — no matter what hour of the day it is.
The Berlin town council approved the shift to pop-up hours this week, although they decided to continue holding official farmers market hours on Saturdays. That comes with a slight change, too: From July 5th onward, the town will maintain a presence at the market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon (rather than the 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday hours the market is currently running).
Even though the move scales back the window for a town representative to be on site, it frees up local vendors to put the market facility itself to good use, said town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery.
“They can stay all day Saturday even after we go home, or they can come out early Tuesday morning — the choice is all theirs,” she said. “We started this market for the growers, so it makes sense for them to be able to come whenever they want. Saturdays from 8-12 will be the only listed hours when I or someone from the town will be out there…but the farmers can be out there anytime.
“As long as you’re signed up with us, there’s no need to let anyone from the town know when you’re going to be out there selling,” said Montgomery. “But if any growers do want to shoot me a list of what they’re selling that day, I’ll be glad to make a Facebook post and get that info online.”
To gain anytime pop-up access to the market, a vendor must register with the town and pay a fee. Contact the town at 256-736-3138 or check in on new announcements online at @berlinalabamafarmersmarket (Instagram) and @berlinalabama (Facebook).
