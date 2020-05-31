About 30 people came out to Depot Park in Cullman on Sunday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Carrying signs that said, “I can’t breathe” in reference to the death of Floyd, the protest drew about an equal amount of counter-protestors.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
In many cities across the country, protests have turned violent, but Police Chief Kenny Culpepper said the people who came out in Cullman Sunday “have been very cooperative and peaceful.”
Protestor Della Gibson said the group will be seeking a permit from the city to continue meeting in Depot Park from 1-5 p.m. over the next two weeks. “We want to show our support,” she said.
Culpepper said he was not surprised by the protest, given the events taking place around the country. “We just want it to be peaceful and not have any clashes."
