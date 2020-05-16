In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, photo, protesters for women's rights hold a rally on the Alabama Capitol steps to protest a law passed the previous week making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, in Montgomery, Ala. An Alabama-based abortion rights group used a flood of donations that poured in from across the country after the abortion ban to purchase the state’s busiest abortion clinic to ensure it stays open, the Yellowhammer Fund announced Friday, May 15, 2020.