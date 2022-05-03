Recently, there was a groundbreaking for the Suites at Moody Rehab. The facility will be a 36 private room rehab unit that will allow HNRC to convert 36 semi private rooms into private rooms, making the total of private rooms in the facility to be 130.
The Suites will also house a new therapy gym, which will provide out-patient therapy. This will be for residents who have completed their 20 day stays, but could still use some more therapy. They can continue to receive treatment from their therapist without having to drive to Cullman.
The new addition has been in the making for several years.
"We are delighted to begin this project, and are so looking forward to being able to provide a beautiful unit where our short-term therapy patients can get well and return home as well as having more private rooms to provide our long-term residents," said Hanceville Nursing & Rehab Center, Inc Administrator Donna Guthrie in a press release.
