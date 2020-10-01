A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the upcoming construction of additional lanes on Alabama 157 in Cullman. Funding for the project comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, which focuses on economic development and infrastructure upgrades.
"It took a long time, but it's all coming together," said North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent during the event.
According to Cullman officials, traffic on Highway 157 has increased to more than 15,000 vehicles per day, creating hazardous driving conditions and lengthy delays for numerous businesses and individuals.
