Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union recognize a student and staff member of the month.
Teacher of the Month was awarded to Rebecca Gregory, a 6th grade English teacher at Fairview Middle School.
“Rebecca goes above the call of duty. She is a loving, caring, selfless individual who loves her students fiercely,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School principal.
Staff Member of the Month is Jessica Gorham, secretary at Parkside.
“She is one of the most delightful people to be around. She’s always willing to do anything for the school, knows every student by name and also most parents,” said Caleb Elrod, Parkside principal.
America’s FIrst for donated at $100 gift card to each employee of the month.