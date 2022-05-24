The Cullman County Board of Education will remain unchanged after incumbents Mike Graves and Kenny Brockman won re-election Tuesday. Neither face a challenger in the November General Election.
Challenging Graves was Jamie Weathersby Smith, who during a February forum cited her 26 years of experience as an educator in the public school system.
Challenging Brockman was Travis Eskew, a product of the Hanceville school system who, in the same forum cited his love of the community as his reason for seeking the position.
As the final ballots were counted Brockman was the only candidate available for comment.
“I’m just glad to have the opportunity to serve another term and to finish what we’ve started. We’ve got some really great things going on in the Cullman County School system. I’d also like to thank Travis, he ran a very clean race and he has already given me a call to say congratulations,” Brockman said.