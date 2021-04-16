Wallace State Community College’s Future Foundation has received a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham, allowing women experiencing poverty in Wallace State’s service area the opportunity to earn a scholarship in welding or diesel technology.
The scholarships, valued at $800 per semester for three semesters, will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to eight women who qualify for financial aid assistance. The scholarships will also pay up to a $1,000 value for tools, equipment and personal protective gear, as well as a tablet with Wi-Fi capabilities, Wi-Fi hotspot, learning enrichment activities for school-aged children while mothers are in classes, and graduation expenses. Wallace State has received a grant from the organization for three consecutive years, highlighting women who have an interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers. The Families Forward grant was first utilized at Wallace State-Oneonta’s campus in the welding department.
Wallace State’s Welding and Diesel Technology are among the college’s Applied Technologies programs with women consistently enrolled, pursuing degrees in male-dominated careers. Both are considered to be high-paying and high-demand jobs.
The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham awards grants to support high-impact interventions proven to accelerate women’s economic opportunity and disrupt the cycle of generational poverty, prioritizing programs and public policy advocacy to remove barriers for women and their families through education, job training, childcare support, housing and more.
Those interested in the scholarship are encouraged to contact Kristi Barnett at 256.352.8231 or email her at kristi.barnett@wallacestate.edu. The Future Foundation is also offering incentives to current students who refer students. Students can receive a $250 scholarship if they refer someone who enrolls in the program.
