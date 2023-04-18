The Megan Montgomery Foundation recently awarded Wallace State Community College a grant to educate students about healthy and unhealthy relationships. The Megan Montgomery Foundation’s mission is to prevent relationship violence before it starts, and, with a focus on education, supports several Alabama colleges and universities.
The Foundation’s award of $5,000 to Wallace State will allow the college to provide training for faculty, staff, and student ambassadors on intimate partner relationship violence and their role in helping to prevent it. These participants may, in turn, use the same training tools to engage students in honest conversations around healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors, and strengthen a community of respect and safety.
Yes magazine recently reported that 50 percent of college women in intimate partner relationships experience violent and abusive behaviors from their partners. The CDC has called intimate partner violence a serious public health problem in the United States that can have a profound impact lifelong health, opportunity, and well-being. The resources made possible through this grant will help students recognize and prevent relationship violence for themselves and their friends. The college anticipates training at least 500 participants in the first year.
“With the grant provided by the Megan Montgomery Foundation, we hope to provide all Wallace State students faculty and staff with the knowledge that violence is never part of a healthy and loving relationship and give them the tools necessary to help themselves and others. We are grateful for the Foundation’s support,” said Kristi Barnett, Grant Specialist at Wallace State Community College.
The Megan Montgomery Foundation was created by her mother and step-father after she was murdered at the age 31 by her estranged husband, three months after she moved away from him. The fund was established with the goal of educating students in high school and college about toxic and potentially violent relationships, stopping violence before it every happens.
For more information about this program and other resources available through Wallace State’s Caring Campus initiative, contact Christine Wiggins at 256-352-8462 or christine.wiggins@wallacestate.edu.