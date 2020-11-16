WEST POINT — The town of West Point will apply for a Rebuild Alabama grant to repave County Road 1246 after the application for the grant was approved during Monday night’s town council meeting.
Mayor Gerald Schafer said the town has the opportunity to receive $250,000 for the project with no matching funds required from the town, and after spending some time checking out the status of town’s roads, he believes County Road 1246 is in the most need of work.
If approved, the grant should be enough to pay for the paving of the entire road, but it will be several months before the town hears if it has received the money for the project, he said.
The council approved the application for the grant, with members saying the town has nothing to lose by trying to get the funding.
“If you don’t ask, you know you ain’t going to get it,” said Councilman Frankie Jones.
The town will also host a public hearing next Monday at 9:30 a.m. concerning an amendment to the town’s Community Development Block Grant that helped pay for the deceleration lane and construction of Dale’s Market on AL 157.
Schafer said the grant originally stipulated that Dale’s Market would be hiring 20 employees after opening, but the store only has 12 employees because the planned Subway restaurant was never added to the gas station.
He said he does not believe the amendment to the grant will require the town to pay back any of the money it received from the grant.
Everyone who is interested is welcome to attend the hearing, which will be held in front of West Point Town Hall to provide room for social distancing.
