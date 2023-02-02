Keeping bees is a hobby — and, for some, a profession — that comes with benefits that extend well beyond the property boundaries of the beekeeper. Even while enjoying the hum of your own hives, the buzzy insects are busy pollenating a wider botanical ecosystem, bringing indirect benefits that feel all the more rewarding as you savor the flavors of the locally distinct honey they produce.
Every spring, beekeeping brings new enthusiasts on board with ambitions to try their hand at raising and caring for the highly social insects.
“If you’re like me,” said Cullman County Extension Agent Kira Sims, “you would love to try your hand at keeping bees — but you’re not sure where to start. But there’s good news! There are several local events happening in 2023 that will help get you acquainted with the ins and outs of beekeeping.”
It’s not a stretch to envision beekeeping as an endeavor that pays off both in fun and in profits, and thanks to collaborative efforts between the extension service and the North Alabama Agriplex, there’s more than one way to get started down either path while tapping a wealth of local expertise.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Agriplex will host a beginning beekeeping workshop as part of the nonprofit’s Veteran and Beginning Farmer learning series, with retired county agent Tony Glover addressing common first-step questions about how to enjoy your new hobby — as well as how to make it profitable. Running from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the workshop will include a basic beekeeping presentation, a panel discussion with experienced local beekeepers, and hands-on stations to observe hive construction, tools, honey extractors and more.
To register for the event, contact Tony Glover at (256) 568-0005 or {a}gloveta@aces.edu{/a}. A light supper will be provided, courtesy of the Cullman County Farmers Federation.
Once you’re up and running, questions are sure to arise — and that’s where the monthly “At Home Beekeeping Webinar” series comes in. Held on the last Tuesday of each month, the webinar is hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), covering topics that include supplemental feeding, water foraging, management and more. Guests can attend the live webinar via both Zoom and Facebook Live: Just search “At Home Beekeeping Webinar” on Facebook for information on how to register.
If some quality face-to-face time is more on your hive-whispering frequency, beekeeeping experts in Cullman County can help — ready to share their knowledge so newcomers can benefit from their experience. The Cullman County Beekeepers Association hosts bimonthly meetings that welcome new faces, gathering on the second Tuesday of every odd-numbered month throughout the year. The association’s next meeting will take place March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the ALFA Insurance building on Main Avenue in Cullman. Find out more about your fellow local apian enthusiasts and the organization’s upcoming meetings through their Facebook group — Cullman Beekeepers Association.
If you miss this month’s beginning beekeeping workshop at the Agriplex, you can mark your calendar for a second opportunity later in the year. On Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., the Agriplex will again welcome local beekeepers as they share the basics of keeping bees, including a hands-on lesson on how to build a hive from scratch. Register for the event later in the year (or call (256) 297-1044 for more information) at www.agriplex.org under the Living Landscapes series; Cost for the course is $10 per person.
Other beekeeping resources of use to local hobbyists include the Alabama Beekeepers Association and its annual spring and fall conferences. The spring conference is set for the first weekend in February (so you may have missed your chance to check in on it this year), but the fall conference is slated for September with final dates yet to be determined. Visit the state association’s website at www.alabamabeekeepers.com for more information.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service also provides ongoing ways to stay current on beekeeping trends via the ACES monthly beekeeping newsletter. Find the newsletter online at www.aces.edu and search for “beekeeping newsletter”. While you’re there, use the online ACES calendar to find other beekeeping-themed workshops and events, both around Cullman County and across the entire state.
“If you have specific questions about keeping bees, reach out to the Cullman County Extension office and we will connect you to the folks that have the ‘buzz’ about bee knowledge!” said Sims. “Call us at 256-737-9386 or visit us in person.”
The Cullman County Extension Office is located at 402 Arnold Street NE, Suite G1, Cullman, AL 35055. That’s the lower portion of the same office complex that also houses the Cullman County Board of Education, just across the street from the Folsom Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.