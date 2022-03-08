If you live in Cullman and you’ve got a year’s worth of oversized junk to get rid of, getting ready for next week’s annual spring cleanup might just feel like an approaching holiday.
The week of March 14-18 is when the city sanitation department waives its typical prohibition on carting away oversized items with the trash, giving residents the once-a-year opportunity to watch their busted appliances, discarded mattresses, past-its-prime furniture and more disappear — no trip to the landfill required.
All any residential trash customer in the City of Cullman needs to do is place their bulk items near the curb (but not out in the street) by 6 a.m. on their regular trash pickup day.
There are a few stipulations that go with the cleanup: It’s not meant for construction items like brick hazardous materials, so the department won’t haul away unwanted dirt, rocks, brick, cross ties, or concrete. and it’s not for hazardous materials, either (the city offers a separate drop-off day later in the year for those) — so no paint, pesticides, oil, or tires. Residents who need a convenient way to dispose of hazardous materials will be able to do so on Nov. 5, when the city will stage a free drop-off, with the collection point for such materials located at the Heritage Park parking lot across from Lowe’s.
Because sanitation crews will have their hands full with the heavy stuff, pickup will be paused for brush, tree limbs, and clippings from March 14-18. The city is asking residents not to place those materials out for service until the following week.
Johnny Cook, the city council’s public works liaison, said at the council’s regular meeting Monday that the sanitation department would resume its normal pickup schedule for brush and other green waste the week after spring cleanup.
For more information on this year’s spring cleanup in Cullman, call 256-737-7560 or email the city at cityhall@cullmanal.gov.
