This evening marks the first in a series of planned Q&A forums for local Republican political candidates hoping to earn voters’ favor in the upcoming primary election.
Hosted by the Cullman County Republican Party, tonight’s forum will take place at the Cullman VFW Post 2214, and will begin at 7 p.m. The forum is free to attend for any member of the public, including Democratic Party members and those with no political affiliation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a $10 dinner will be served on-site at 6 p.m. for those who wish to arrive early.
Onstage to face questions tonight will be GOP candidates for three local races: District 4 (Hanceville) school board candidates Kenny Brockman (the current incumbent) and challenger Travis Eskew; District 6 (Vinemont) school board candidates Mike Graves (the incumbent) and challenger Jamie Weathersby Smith; and coroner candidates Jeremy Kilpatrick (the incumbent) and challenger Kevin Henry.
Ken Brown, a member of the local Republican Party executive committee, will moderate the session and deliver questions to the candidates. No audience questions will be taken, though guests will have the opportunity to speak with candidates in person after the event has finished.
In a previous talk with The Times, Brown said he intends to pose questions that “challenge” the candidates, and “give the voters a chance to hear what each has to say and how prepared they are to serve.” Each candidate will open their forum with a five-minute presentation of their own, before the Q&A portion of the session begins.
VFW Post 2214 is located at 112 Veterans Drive SW in Cullman. Dates and contested races featured in the remaining GOP candidate forums are as follows:
March 10 — Associate county commissioner candidates, Part 1
March 31 — Associate county commissioner candidates, Part 2
April 14 — District Attorney
