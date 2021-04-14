School days are often busy ones, so what better way to take a break than with a basket full of goodies donated by the community?
That was the case this week at Cullman City Schools, where Desperation Church donated snack baskets filled with drinks, candy, chips, crackers and encouraging cards and notes. The initiative saw baskets delivered to more than two dozen schools across the area.
“They must have been very good treats because they were gone by the time I made it to the Teachers’ Lounge,” West Elementary School Principal Dr. Jay Page joked. “We have testing going on with a couple of grades this week, and it was very thoughtful of Desperation Church to think of us.”
Cullman Middle School Principal Jake Johnson noted Desperation Church has always been a great supporter of Cullman City Schools, donating everything from meals, snacks, drinks and even furniture over the years.
“Their members and staff have graciously supported our students, faculty, and staff since they started the first Desperation Church in our community without ever making anyone feel obligated to do anything in return,” Johnson said. "They are serving the community because is it what we are all called to do, and we greatly appreciate their continued support.”
Desperation Church outreach pastor Austin Harris said the “break room baskets” effort was simply to show local educators how much they are appreciated and cared for by the community.
“They spend so much time looking after and caring for children in our communities and we just want to make sure they know how appreciated they are,” Harris said.
