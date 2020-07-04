GOOD HOPE — “Disruption” may end up being the word of the year for 2020. It’s certainly the word of the moment as we head into the 2020 elections and see the two big issues - the novel coronavirus and racial injustice - disrupting our economy and communities.
With the election still four months way, it’s uncertain how current events will affect the Nov. 4 elections, but some local voters shared their opinions on the political climate.
At a recent “Back the Blue” event in Good Hope, Dolores Fort, 80, said she thinks the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd took a turn that will backfire on the protestors. “What happened is that the original protest was peaceful, but there was a group that came in and they hijacked what these people were doing and they made it violent. They destroyed property; they destroyed livelihoods.”
Fort said she worked for a company that was about 95 percent Black and had close relationships with the workers there. “I loved them dearly,” she said. “I watched their children being born and I cradled those babies, and I hugged those little ones when they grew up, and if anyone ever did anything to hurt them, I think I would go crazy. Because it’s just not right.
“But why is it that Black lives of babies aborted don’t matter? Why is it that the Black lives of the Blacks killed by other Blacks don’t matter? Why is it that the Black police officer doesn’t matter? It doesn’t make any sense to me. Either all Black lives matter or what they’re doing is only certain Black lives matter.”
When it comes to the virus that’s disrupted lives and livelihoods, Fort said there are people and groups that will want to make it an election issue, but for her, the issue is the economy.
“Let us get back to our normal life. We have a brain, we’ve been given the ability to think for ourselves,” she said.
Bob Holborn agreed. The organizer of the Back the Blue event said the virus will impact how he votes in the future. “I believe in voting all the people who didn’t publicly go against [closing down businesses] out. It’s crushed this country,” he said.
The virus has also disrupted Alabama elections. The runoff election between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions for the GOP Senate nomination was delayed until July 14. Fort does not see the delay impacting either candidate. “There are people who have already made their minds up,” she said. “I know who I’m going to vote for.”
She said she’s gone to events for both candidates, but it was Sessions she was most impressed by. “I talked to him, I asked him very hard questions and he answered me by looking me straight in the eye,” she said. “And that to me means something. If a person can look you straight in the eye while talking to you, that means they have nothing to hide.”
In the presidential election, Fort has also made up her mind. Originally a Ben Carson supporter in 2016, she got on the Trump train when Carson dropped out. She’ll be voting for him again this year, noting in her view the election comes down to, “The sharp contrast between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden. It is night and day, black and white. You’re either going to go ahead and vote for Donald Trump and our country is going to stay and we’re going to be a people again and we’re going to continue with our economic recovery. Or you can put Joe Biden in there and put the Democrats back in power, and I predict that by the end of that first four years, there will no longer be a United States of America.”
At the other end of the county and the political spectrum is A.C. Poteete, organizer of the Juneteenth celebration that took place in Hanceville. Like Fort, he’s not a fan of the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. Poteete supported Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020. “Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “We can critique Sanders from the left. We can critique any mainstream politician.”
But his complaint with the two candidates is that neither represents the working class. “Donald Trump doesn’t represent us and Joe Biden doesn’t represent us. The Democratic Party doesn’t represent us and the Republican Party doesn’t represent us.”
He sees Trump as disrupting institutions and pushing the country into fascism, but doesn’t view Biden as a much better alternative. “Joe Biden may not push it to that extreme, but will only uphold the institutions and not offer any progress and not offer any betterment,” Poteete said.
When it comes to the virus that’s infected nearly 3 million Americans, Poteete also sees it infecting elections.
“The voter suppression behind COVID is outrageous,” he said. “Look at what happened in Wisconsin where they’re closing voting places and they’re putting people out in lines forever long, and that’s suppression. It’s 2020 and we can do anything over the internet, but we can’t vote. We have all these security options to do things online, we give our financial information and our social security numbers, but we can’t vote?”
Kristina Hudson, 37, has lived in Cullman County her whole life. She says she does not affiliate with any political party and says that while she does vote, she’s not a follower of politics. One issue, however, has struck a nerve in the 2020 election: race relations.
She is the mother of two boys, one white, one Black. She said for six years, she dated Black men but didn’t realize she was racist until she had her second son. “There are remarks that you make that are racist. For me, because I was raised with those ideas, it didn’t directly hit me in the face until I had my son. Anything that doesn’t directly affect someone, they’re not going to fully understand.”
She said that while racism doesn’t directly impact her, “It does to the point that I have to watch out for my child. I have a white child and a mixed child and it’s literally like teaching two different things in a household. No mother should have to do that in 2020.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.