Steve Griffith may be gone from the community he called home, but his legacy lives on in the form of the nonprofit mental health foundation established in his honor.
The late attorney’s death in 2017 spurred his family and friends to begin a fund devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues for local patients.
This week, members of Griffith’s family were on hand at Cullman’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic to receive a commemorative plaque from clinic director Jolanda Hutson, who thanked leaders of the Stephen K. Griffith (SKG) Memorial Fund for their progress in financing treatment referrals between the clinic and Vinemont-based Haven Counseling.
“Thanks to the partnership between the SKG Memorial Fund, Haven Counseling Services, and the Good Samaritan Clinic, the uninsured, lower-income residents of Cullman County now have access to the mental health counseling they may need,” said Hutson. “We thank Wyles, Sarah Frances, and all of Steve’s family for allowing the tragedy that they experienced to be the motivation and inspiration for something that will positively affect the lives of so many in our community.”
The Good Samaritan Clinic provides primary medical care, as well as other basic treatment referrals (such as dental and, now, mental health) for qualifying local residents who because of financial hardships cannot afford health insurance.
Hutson said resolving to seek mental care is often a daunting obstacle — particularly for those whose finances otherwise might not allow it. But the clinic is making every effort, she added, to make that first step possible — not only by referring patients to a cost-free local service, but also by guiding reluctant applicants through the process.
“It’s a big concern that a service like this one reaches the people who really need it,” she said. “We’re hoping to address that, and to be able to identify those who are in need, by offering assistance to anyone who needs help even in approaching us and filling out the application. If you need help getting started, call our clinic and request an appointment, and we will provide volunteers who will help you through the process. We want to break down any and all barriers to accessing care for mental health.”
You can contact the clinic at 256-775-1389 with questions or to schedule an appointment. Learn more about the clinic, its mission, and its services by visiting its website at goodsamaritancullman.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.